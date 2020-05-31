SpaceX launch moving ahead, weather uncertain

KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission to the International Space Station was set to proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Nasa said, although uncertainty remained over weather conditions.

"We are moving forward with launch today," Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet. "Weather challenges remain with a 50 percent chance of cancellation."

"Proceeding with countdown today," said SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Weather forced the postponement on Wednesday of what would have been the first launch of American astronauts from US soil in almost a decade, and the first crewed launch ever by a commercial company.

The Falcon 9 rocket with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch at 3:22 pm Eastern Time (1922 GMT) on Saturday.