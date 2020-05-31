PKF ready to hold online events

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Kar­ate Federation (PKF) is preparing to launch a range of online activities with E-Karate KATA Tournament being the first step in which karatekaz from the country will participate through video links.

The objective according to PKF is to engage the national karate family so that athletes can stay connected and active in these difficult times.

“This online event will serve as a platform where all stakeholders will be actively engaged. Athletes will get the motivation to train and prepare themselves for the event. Coaches and officials will be engaged in the process of scoring and evaluation.

“Athletes will record their katas as per the video recording guidelines prepared by the referee commission whereas judges will score by viewing the videos at an online platform created by the organising committee.”

The PKF in a handout said global pandemic of Covid-19 has transformed the entire life routines making things like digital meetings, virtual events, online learning, webinars, Instagram and Facebook lives and all E-platforms a new normal. “Global sports fraternity is also trying its level best to deal with these times. These events will be organised in compliance with the strategic guidelines provided by the Pakistan Olympic Association, World Karate Federation and social distancing SOPs of Pakistan Sports Board.”