Footballers test positive for virus, match postponed

KIEV: The Ukrainian Premier League said on Saturday it had postponed one of its matches after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

The match between Karpaty Lviv and Mariupol was set to be played in the Western city of Lviv on Sunday as the season is restarting this weekend, in line with an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But several Karpaty players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ukrainian top flight’s governing body said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been infected, but the league said all of them "had been isolated".

The Ukrainian top division has nine rounds of matches left in the season.

All remaining fixtures will be held without supporters and all players and officials involved in the games are obliged to have their temperature taken before every match. The country on Saturday reported a total of 23,204 coronavirus cases and 696 deaths.