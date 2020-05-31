Doping probe: POA stops AFP body to hold meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has stopped Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to hold committee meeting and consider athletes appeals or seek their replies intimating the federation that next course of action will be taken after getting instructions from the 13th South Asian Games organizing committee.

A well placed source has confirmed to The News that as the committee was about to hold its first meeting in Islamabad Saturday, the POA has stopped AFP for holding meeting of any committee in wake of fresh developments.

“The POA has already moved to the Games organizing committee in Nepal to know as whether the federation in question has the right to form the committee. After receiving the news that three of the AFP athletes have been tested positive of performance enhancing drugs, the concerned federation has become one of parties and as such has no right to consider the case of their own athletes. Instead a neutral committee should hear players point of view and decide the matter accordingly,” the source confirmed.

According to POA, it is the prerogative of the Organising Committee of the Games to determine the right approach to hear athletes point of view and decide the matter according to internationally recognized rules.

“AFP has become a party and as such cannot heat athletes who belong to federation. To avoid future complexities, there is a need to evolve right approach in accordance with the guideline given by the Organsing Committee in Nepal. Hopefully the guideline would be with us shortly and we would decide the matter accordingly.”

The News has learnt that POA is expected to form a fresh committee after receiving the guideline from Nepal and would restart hearing athletes in question.

Two athletes Mehboob Ali and Mohammad Naeem have already opted for B sample tests while Samiullah who won bronze did not show interest in going for B sample tests.

A member of the AFP formed committee has confirmed to The News they were about to hold first meeting in Islamabad on Saturday when they were told not to go ahead by the national Olympic committee.