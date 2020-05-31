Misbah to decide about new fielding coach

LAHORE: The decision to hand the reigns of national team fielding coach has also been handed over to Pakistan cricket head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

As Grant Bradburn from New Zealand has been the fielding coach of the Pakistan team since September 2018, the post became vacant due to his posting in the High Performance Center.

Misbah-ul-Haq will look after all the matters related to the appointment of new fielding coach and he will decide whether the fielding coach will be domestic or foreign or an academy coach looking after fielding matters.

According to sources, Misbah-ul-Haq is likely to decide to include the academy coach in the supporting staff.

Reports also state that fielding coach Abdul Majeed is likely to be included in the supporting staff.