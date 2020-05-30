Pak Army shoots down another Indian spy drone

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector.

According to Inter Services Public relations (ISPR), the quadcopter intruded 700 meters into Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Nekrun Sector.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday last, the army had gunned down an Indian quadcopter that intruded into Pakistani side of LoC.