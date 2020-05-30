NAB assures Shahbaz of observing Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau while issuing a general warning regarding delaying tactics has assured NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif that all COVID-19 safety measures will be taken on his appearance before the NAB. Shahbaz is due before NAB investigators on June 2 in an investigation related to alleged money laundering and assets beyond means against him and his family members. Earlier, Shahbaz had appeared before the NAB in the said investigation on May 5 in which he was handed over a questioner. However, before that Shahbaz had skipped twice NAB’s call-up notices, fearing that coronavirus could affect him as he is a 69-year-old cancer survivor and medical professionals have advised him to restrict his movement due to life-threatening risks. According to a press release issued by the NAB Lahore, Shahbaz is due before the NAB on June 2 and according to the SOPs, a questioner was handed over to him. It stated that Shahbaz was granted sufficient time as desired by him to submit answers of the questions asked. The bureau stated that now the bureau has enhanced its safety measures related to Covid-19, which include maintaining social distance while questioning the accused appearing before the NAB. Moreover, it is mandatory for the members of the Combined Investigation Team to use masks while interviewing suspects. Not only this, all the rooms are disinfected on a daily basis along with putting hand sanitizers in interview rooms and other places of the NAB Lahore building. It was informed by the NAB that due to such effective measures, till now not a single employee of the NAB has been affected by the coronavirus.