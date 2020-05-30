close
Sat May 30, 2020
Agencies
May 30, 2020

Schools in Sindh not to reopen from June 1

Top Story

KARACHI: Schools in Sindh will not reopen on June 01, according to a notification from the provincial Education Department on Friday.The official notification said that the decision to close schools until June was taken earlier during the session of the Sindh Education Steering Committee on May 12.

"The steering committee decided to extend the closure of schools until June 1 due to coronavirus," it said. On May 12, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani had said that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum will soon be introduced. He said that schools in Sindh will not reopen on June 1 and that a new date will be notified later.

Earlier, the minister also said that the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial minister said that all the students will get an additional 3 percent marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

“Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results has been disturbed,” he said, adding that the new system has been introduced in the time of crisis. The federal government has already announced closure of educational institutions until July 15, while cancelling board exams until the end of this year.

