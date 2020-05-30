96 deaths include doctors: Corona sets new casualty record for a day

ISLAMABAD: It was the deadliest day for Pakistan on Friday as 96 people died of coronavirus and 2,363 others were infected, indicating that the situation of the pandemic has entered a critical stage in the country.

Out of the new 96 new deaths, including four doctors, 29 were reported from Punjab, 31 from Sindh, 13 from KP, four from Islamabad and 19 from Balochistan.

The prime minister's aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said earlier in the day that a record 2,636 cases were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours -- the highest number recorded in a day, so far.

"During the last 24 hours we saw 2,636 cases and 64 deaths. It is a big number and so far is the maximum we have seen in a 24 hour period," Dr Mirza said at an earlier press conference.

He said that on a global scale, we have seen almost six million cases, of which more than 362,000 are deaths and of the total confirmed cases, around 43 percent — which is about 2.5 million — have recovered too.

"Pakistan has a similar trend. Of the 64,000 confirmed cases, approximately 35 percent have completely recovered," he said. The PM’s aide however warned that a gradual rise is being witnessed in the number of deaths. "Over the last 24 hours, 57 deaths were reported."

This, he said, is the maximum number of deaths reported yet. Dr Mirza went on to say that the greatest number of patients on ventilators — 157 — has also been recorded.

"So, undoubtedly, the virus is spreading," he said.

"A patient being on a ventilator is a sign of severe illness. Their lungs stop working and they have to be put on an artificial machine so their breathing function can be assisted.

"However, a majority of those on ventilators — about 85-90% do not die," he said.

Acknowledging that the situation is worsening, he said that a further rise in cases and deaths can be expected and people should not let their guard down.

"This is not to cause alarm. The main question to address here is whether our facilities have enough beds, especially in critical care units," said the aide on health.

He claimed that the situation is under control and that 18-20 percent ventilators designated for use in coronavirus cases are being utilised currently.

Dr Mirza said that in big hospitals of large cities, it is often found that there is a lack of beds or ventilators and such things start getting reported on social media and create a panic.

He assured the nation that "sufficient beds and ventilators are available" and that the situation is being "closely monitored" by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

"We have developed a system under which at any given time we can see what the situation in any hospital is — how many beds are available, how many beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients, how many beds there are in intensive care units (ICUs) and how many are under use. Similarly, number of ventilators under use and available," said Dr Mirza.

He said details of the system will be shared today (Saturday).

Speaking more on deaths, since a spike in their number is being seen, Dr Mirza said that previously very strict protocols were underlined for the handling of bodies. He said due to those, a lot of misunderstandings developed and a lot of difficulty was faced.

Dr Mirza said that in view of this, a new set of guidelines have been made available on the government coronavirus portal covid.gov.pk for safe management and burial of a body.

He said that since no evidence was found that transmission can occur from deceased persons, the guidelines were revised.

Laying out broad points, Dr Mirza said that firstly, when someone passes away, the people handling the body must exercise all those precautions which we take in handling a patient. They must wear masks and gloves. Secondly, the body must not be touched or kissed by relatives too much. Thirdly, it may be given the funeral bath prescribed in our religion, he said, with all necessary protection equipment on. Also, care must taken to not splash the water. The use of shields and goggles, if possible, will guard against transmission through splashes. Fourthly, the use of a cloth shroud is completely permissible.

Fifthly, while lowering the body to the grave, the people doing so must also have protective gear on. Also, crowds during funeral prayers must be avoided.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the government had developed health information system with having update on the status of available facilities at public sector hospitals for the COVID-19 patients. He said with the help of the system, the authorities concerned could easily manage the situation in hospitals to properly treat the corona patients.

Moreover, the shortage of any necessary equipment could also be addressed.

Dr Mirza said although the number of patients on ventilators were increasing but still the ratio of ventilator usage was 20 percent which meant still enough quantity of ventilators and beds were available in hospitals for the COVID-19 patients.

He said the government was committed to ensure availability of medical services and provision of the best possible medical treatment for the corona patients at hospitals.

He said the government had made some amendments in the guidelines of safe burial of dead COVID-19 patients for the safety of all those who attended the funeral ceremony or handled the dead bodies of individuals suspected or confirmed for COVID-19. He said till date there was no scientific evidence of transmission of virus through the dead body of COVID-19 deceased case, yet it was vital to ensure precautionary measures while handling the bodies of suspected or confirmed cases.

Dr Zafar said the burial rituals, including burial gathering and prayers should have minimal possible numbers like only immediate family and relatives.

Four doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus in Pakistan over the past 24 hours as the country's infections surged past 64,000 on Friday, Geo News reported.

Dr Sana Fatima, who worked at a private hospital in Lahore, a psychologist in Gunjrawala, Naeem Akhtar, Dr Khanzada, who hailed from Afghanistan but was working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Incharge BMC trauma centre Dr Zubair Ahmed, all succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Young Doctors Association said that several doctors are in self-quarantine at their homes and as a result, pose a threat to their families. The YDA in the light of these fears demanded that a separate ward be set up for doctors in hospitals to save their families from the infection.

Outbound international flight operations are set to resume today (Saturday), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Friday, at all airports with the exception of Gwadar and Turbat.

The development came a couple of weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced an ease in the coronavirus lockdown.

In a notice to airpersons (NOTAM), the CAA said the development to allow foreign ferry flights (non-passenger planes) was "as per the decision taken by the government of Pakistan".

"All national and foreign carriers are permitted to start scheduled/non-scheduled and charter operations for outbound passengers only, with effect from May 29, 2020, 1900 UTC [12am local time, Saturday] from all international airports except Gwadar and Turbat airports," the notice added.

It mentioned that foreign airlines would be able to take off from Pakistan's airports with passengers.

"The restrictions on inbound passenger operations into Pakistan shall continue. However, special permission is required from government of Pakistan by national foreign carriers and charter operators for flights with inbound passengers on case-to-case basis.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that from June 01, around 10 additional passenger trains will begin operations.

The federal minister was speaking to Geo News, where he said that a total of 40 out of 142 passenger trains will become operational from the start of the next month.

The minister said that the trains will follow the already-decided SOP for the course of their journey.

Sheikh Rashid said that to facilitate the passengers, booking offices will remain open, besides the online booking option.

The minister showed gratitude towards Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing 40 trains to operate.

“Due to the closure of train service, the railways ministry was facing a loss of Rs5 billion per month,” said the minister.

The train services resumed operations partially from May 20 across the country. The Ministry of Railways had also issued the SOPs for passengers.

According to the SOPs, only 60 percent passengers will fill a train, while 40 percent will remain empty. The passengers will wear masks and the railways officials will provide them with sanitisers during the journey.

For a first-time violation of an SOP, there will be a fine of Rs500 while for the second time there will be a fine of Rs1000. A passenger will be off-loaded for a third-time violation.

A special meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will take place tomorrow (Sunday) to finalise the plan for coronavirus about the lockdown restrictions imposed in Pakistan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said Friday.

Announcing to lift certain curbs, the NCC, in its last meeting on May 7, had decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. However, markets and shopping malls were opened on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the federal minister stressed the need for devising a mechanism of providing the latest information about the availability of beds and ventilators in the hospitals to facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

"This information would facilitate the infected people to get admission in hospitals as per their own preference," he noted.

The meeting was apprised that sufficient beds and ventilators are available in hospitals across the country for accommodating COVID-19 patients and most of the infected people prefer isolation at homes.

The KP government, which had lifted lockdown during Eid, has imposed it again.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir stated that a lockdown will be imposed from Friday till Sunday in the province.

“Businesses are allowed to operate from Monday till Thursday,” said Wazir, adding that the only essential shops will be allowed to be open after 5pm and everything else will be closed.

“Only barbershops and salons will be allowed to open three days a week from Friday till Sunday,” said the adviser.