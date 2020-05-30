Relatives of man killed in police encounter stage protest

HANGU: Relatives of a class-IX student, who had been shot dead in a police encounter, staged protest on Friday and termed the encounter as fake.

The protesters blocked the main road in Hangu Bazaar and said on the occasion that Muhammad Naseem was under arrest and was killed in a fake encounter. Later, the DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and local lawmaker talked to the protesters and convinced them to disperse. The protesters were told that Naseem had been killed in an encounter of Kohat Police who wanted him in various cases. The officials also assured to investigate the incident to dig out the facts.