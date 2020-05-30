Cash emergency assistance distribution among Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: UNHCR’s cash assistance programme has been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the majority of refugees (58 percent) in Pakistan live, a press release said.The Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar, Bernard Inkoom, participated in an event in the province where the largest refugee villages in Pakistan are located. Earlier, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, began the first disbursements of emergency cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. This assistance is being carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) of the Government of Pakistan and with the Pakistan Post. Pakistan hosts approximately 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, approximately 68 percent of whom live in urban and semi-urban areas alongside Pakistani host communities.