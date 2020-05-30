PML-N Karak leader to join JUI-F

KARAK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deputy General Secretary Rehmat Salam Khattak has decided to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) unconditionally. Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said he had made up his mind to part ways with PML-N by ending his 35 years long association with it. The former district nazim said that PML-N could not compete Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was the JUI-F that could give a tough time to the ruling party, therefore, he has taken the decision to join hands with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the cause. He criticised the PTI for failing to serve the people and claimed that its leaders had indulged in petty issues instead of addressing the problems facing the people. He said the PTI had no welfare agenda rather it deceived the youngsters through hollow slogans of change but never tried to translate it into reality.