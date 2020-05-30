First corona ICU starts functioning at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: The Punjab’s first Corona Intensive Care Unit started functioning at the Multan Nishtar Hospital on Friday. Spokesperson for the Nishtar Medical Health University and Hospital Dr Irfan Ahmed said that philanthropists from the city financially supported the establishment of the ICU at Ward No 22 and the high deficiency unit had started proper functioning and it was the first corona ICU established in the province. Nishtar Health Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha had allocated 16 beds in corona ICU-HDU, including eight beds for corona confirmed patients and eight beds for corona suspects, he told. Total 11 ventilators were provided to the ward, including three ventilators were kept stand by to meet the emergency situation, he informed. Dr Irfan Ahmed said that three dialysis machines were provided to the corona ICU and a dialysis facility would be provided to patients at their beds instead of their beds being moved towards the dialysis section. He said that chest consultants would be available in corona ICU round the clock. Seven corona patients were under treatment at the ICU, including two confirmed corona positive, while five were waiting for their reports, he added. Meanwhile, 136 Pakistanis arrived here from Abu Dhabi in flight 8264. Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukahri received all the passengers at the Multan International Airport. The registration process of all the passengers was completed at the airport and 131 passengers were shifted to Vehari quarantine centre and 15 were shifted to local hotels.