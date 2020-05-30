Family protests against LRH doctors after woman death

PESHAWAR: The family members and relatives of a woman who died in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar protested against the doctors and the hospital administration for negligence.

They complained that they had brought their healthy mother to the hospital for checkup who was unnecessarily admitted to the coronavirus complex where she contracted the viral infection and died. They complained that the woman was heart patient but she was physically fit and had walked into the hospital. According to the family members, the woman was an old heart patient for which she was receiving treatment.

“We brought our mother to the hospital for seeking opinion of the cardiologist as she was a heart patient but she was perfectly alright and had no serious health complications.

The doctors in the LRH called her for check-up and asked us to wait outside,” her son recalled. He said the doctors later sent her to the coronavirus complex where she died. They claimed the woman was not a Covid-19 patient.

They later lodged strong protest against the hospital administration and managed to register the First Information Report (FIR) with the police against the LRH doctors. The LRH spokesman Mohammad Asim, however, denied these allegations and said the patient was properly looked after by the senior doctors and she had serious health complications.