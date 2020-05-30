Shopkeepers fined

GUJRANWALA: The price control magistrates during a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers imposed Rs 23 million fine on 8,587 shopkeepers across the division in May.

According to details, on the instructions of the commissioner, the price control magistrates

imposed Rs 4 million fine on 1,027 shopkeepers and arrested 131 profiteers in Gujranwala district.

In Gujrat district, the price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 6.7 million on 2,324 shopkeepers and arrested 82 profiteers.

In Sialkot, 2,057 shopkeepers were fined with Rs 5.8 million fine for overcharging while 199 shopkeepers were arrested.