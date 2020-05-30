India’s aggressive designs putting regional peace at stake: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India with its aggressive designs was putting the peace and stability of the region at stake.In a meeting with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for National Security Division Dr Moeed Yousaf here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi discussed India’s recent actions based on expansionist strategy in the region against other countries. Qureshi called upon the international community to take urgent notice of India’s increasing belligerence. The meeting also discussed steps and progress on return of stranded Pakistanis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.