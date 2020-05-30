UK announces £4.39m package for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) announced a £4.39 million assistance package for Pakistan, including contribution to Pakistan’s Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHPF) and support for Aawaz-II initiative and Khairkhwah information campaign.

The UK aid support for PHPF will help provide comprehensive support to fight coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by the crisis. It includes supporting emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological support.

The Aawaz-II meant to empower and protect women and children will provide support to nearly 10,000 women and child victims of violence through helplines for psycho-social support and referral services.