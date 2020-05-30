close
Sat May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020

45 test positive in Parachinar

May 30, 2020

PARACHINAR: About 45 persons including 19 of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Kurram tribal district on Friday, officials said.

District Health Officers Uper Kurram Dr Ataullah and DHO Lower Kurram Inayatur Rahman told reporters that 87 persons were tested for coronavirus and 45 of them declared positive, increasing the number of affectees in the district to 148. The said that a health worker, Ashraf Gul, embraced martyrdom due to corona a day earlier.

