Israel looks to export its coronavirus coping skills

JERUSALEM: Start-up nation Israel, on its way out of coronavirus lockdown, is seeking to export lessons that have allowed it to emerge as one of the least-hit victims of the pandemic.

Use of distance diagnostics, blood analysis, mobile phone tracking and tracing and mandatory wearing of face masks are among measures credited with giving the Jewish state an official COVID-19 death toll of around 280, equivalent to 31 per million inhabitants.

That compares with around 310 deaths per million in the US, about 560 in Britain and 427 in France. In Israel, patients equipped with “oximeters” are contacted twice daily by medical teams who ask them to report their data.

A decrease in blood oxygen levels shows a downturn in the condition of the patient who is brought swiftly to hospital. The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency, formed to encourage Jewish immigration to Israel, has formed a partnership with the country´s Weizmann Institute of Science and private health services provider Clalit Health Services, to try to export the Israeli model to Jewish communities abroad.

“The basic idea is to try to explain to the Jewish community — which has been proportionally more affected than the average population in France, in the United States, mainly in New York — the experience of doctors and scientists in Israel,” Amos Hermon, a Jewish Agency executive, told AFP.