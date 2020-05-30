Racism cannot be ‘normal’ in US: Obama

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Former president Barack Obama said Friday he shared the “anguish” of millions of Americans over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota and that racism cannot be “normal” in the United States.
“This shouldn´t be ´normal´ in 2020 America,” Obama said of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and several other recent racial incidents in the country. “It can´t be ´normal,´” the first African-American president of the United States said in a statement. “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better. Floyd´s death on Monday sparked three nights of rioting in Minneapolis and protests against police brutality in other US cities. Floyd, 46, died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.