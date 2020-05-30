Renault retains F1 commitment amid cost-saving moves

LONDON: Renault has reaffirmed its commitment to Formula One despite announcing that almost 15,000 jobs will go worldwide as part of a two million euro cost-saving package over the next three years.

The measures were announced during an online press conference on Friday morning as the Renault Group warned it needed to respond to a major crisis facing the automotive industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said the measures will not include a withdrawal from Formula One.

“We have said publicly and we can confirm that we remain committed to Formula One,” Delbos said.

“The fact that the FIA has capped expenses is great news for us.”

Earlier this week, the governing body approved plans to introduce significant budget caps into the sport from next year, starting at 145million US dollars (£117million) from 2021, then further reduced to 140m US dollars in 2022 and 135million US dollars across 2023-25, based on a season of 21 races.

In addition to its works team, Renault currently supplies engines to McLaren, but the British team is due to switch to Mercedes next season.

Renault returned to F1 in 2016 but is yet to replicate the success it enjoyed prior to leaving in 2010, with the last of its drivers’ titles won by Fernando Alonso in 2006.

The works team is searching for a new driver to partner Esteban Ocon following confirmation that Daniel Ricciardo will join McLaren next season.