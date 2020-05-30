Bank holiday weekend to see 25C temperatures

LONDON: The dry sunny weather is set to continue over the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit 25C in some areas.

The fine weather is also likely to continue into early next week, the national forecaster said. Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack told RTE radio: “Over the next 10 days we are not going to get a lot of rain. We could have some showers springing up on Tuesday and next weekend but the dry sunny weather will stay in place for the weekend. It is going to get cooler and fresher during the week but the high temperatures will certainly continue this weekend.”

Cusack urged people to put on sunscreen, particularly between noon and 3pm each day.

Meanwhile, people are being advised to ensure they cook their burgers until they are well done and avoid any food safety mishaps over the bank holiday. Dr Gary Kearney, director of food science at Safefood Ireland said: “Always cook burgers, sausages, chicken and kebabs well done. That means, piping hot all the way through – no pink meat remaining and any juices running clear. If you’re cooking steaks these can be cooked to preference. If you haven’t used a barbecue yet this year, Safefood recommends cleaning it by scrubbing the metal rack with a suitable oven cleaner.”