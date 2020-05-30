Pakistan allows outbound international flight operations

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday allowed both national and foreign airlines to operate outbound international flights from its all major airports — except Gwadar and Turbat — after a suspension that lasted over two months over coronavirus fears.

“As per the decision of the government, the outbound international flights (scheduled, non-scheduled and charter flights) operation has been allowed with effect from 2359 hours tonight (Friday),” the Aviation Division said in a brief press release.

With the exception of Gwadar and Turbat, both national and foreign airlines would be allowed to operate from all international airports of the country. Pakistan had suspended international flights in late March over coronavirus fears for an initial period of two weeks. It had been steadily extending the suspensions as virus cases increased. The decision comes amid the federal government’s determination to restore economic activity amid increasing cases.

The Aviation Division said standard operating procedures (SOPs) for outbound international flights had already been issued, according to which “airlines will be required to follow the SOPs of the destination country. Additionally, disinfection of aircraft will be ensured and no congestion at airports shall be allowed”.