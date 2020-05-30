EU ‘open to discuss’ extension of transition

BRUSSELS: The European Union would be open to discussions about an extension of the Brexit transition period, according to Michel Barnier’s senior adviser.

Stefaan de Rynck set out the EU’s position on the matter as he said there are still “huge challenges” ahead of the end of the transition period on December 31. It comes after the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost said the government would not ask for an extension and pledged that any request by the EU for one would be rejected.

Speaking during an online event hosted by the Institute for Government, de Rynck said: “We have seven months left and huge challenges. The future relationship… there’s a couple of tough nuts that need to be cracked still in the economic and security partnership and in the governance.”

He continued: “There is the protocol in Northern Ireland which needs to be implemented and ready to be implemented by January 1 (2021) which is again seven months from now.

“If there’s a need for more time, it needs to be decided jointly and so we have said we’re certainly open for that. My personal assessment with also the Covid crisis is we need to get of course to the economic recovery which will be a massive challenge.

“Is it wise to end the transition at the end of this year? It’s an open question but certainly on the EU side we have said we are open for an extension. David Frost when he gave a speech… basically acknowledged that the end of transition will be a negative economic situation, will generate negative economic effects short-term.

“Well is this the right time to do it? It’s not in our hands, it takes two to tango as they say. So we’re certainly open to discuss an extension of transition. It’s a relatively easy decision to take if you agree on the duration and the lump sum.” He added: “We need to start talking about this soon if that is what the UK would want.”

De Rynck also addressed concerns raised by Frost over the “level playing field” conditions set out by the EU. “Of course it’s a democratic decision to sign up to such commitments,” said de Rynck in response to Frost’s comments that the UK would not agree to sign up to EU oversight of its rulemaking in exchange for a trade deal.

“I mean, it’s something you negotiate from Government to the EU and it’s something you ratify as UK Parliament and as European Parliament.

“So there is a democratic moment where these commitments are basically accepted and I think we need to move beyond the kind of idea that signing up to international commitments that are legally binding would have some kind of threat to national democracy.

“We fully respect that the UK has left and is a sovereign country in terms of the EU regulatory orbit so it’s up to the UK to see what it can agree to.

“But stressing the sovereignty, it’s something we hear a lot, but what we should engage with is what are the legally bonding commitments you’re willing to undertake on which we will then build a close economic partnership?”