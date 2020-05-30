NCC to assess virus situation as cases surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan saw record deaths as well as a record spike in coronavirus cases — 57 deaths and over 2,600 confirmed infections in a 24-hour-period leading to Friday — prompting the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to call a meeting on Monday to take stock of the situation that appeared to be spiralling out of control.

In a media briefing, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza, said: “During the last 24 hours we saw 2,636 cases [...] it is a big number and is so far the maximum we have seen in a 24-hour period.” Nationwide cases stood at 64,253 at the time of this report with 1,347 deaths. Among the dead are four doctors.

The development came as Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said a special meeting of the NCC will be held on May 31 (Monday) in order to finalise the strategy to tackle the pandemic as well as the lockdown restrictions in the country.

At his media briefing, Dr Mirza said globally around 43 per cent of cases have recovered. “Pakistan has a similar trend. Of the 64,000 confirmed cases, approximately 35 per cent have completely recovered,” he said.

The aide however warned that the death toll was steadily rising. “Over the past 24 hours, 57 deaths were reported,” he said. This, he added, is the “maximum number of deaths reported yet”.

Dr Mirza went on to say that the greatest number of patients on ventilators — 157 — had also been recorded in a 24-hour period. “So, undoubtedly, the virus is spreading,” he said. “A patient on a ventilator is a sign of severe illness. Their lungs stop working and they have to be put on an artificial machine so their breathing functions can be assisted. However, a majority of those on ventilators — about 85-90 per cent — do not die,” he added.

Acknowledging the worsening situation, the PM’s aide warned that a further rise in cases and deaths can be expected. Seeking to quell worries, he said: “This is not to cause alarm. The main question to address here is whether our facilities have enough beds, especially in critical care units.” He insisted that the situation is “under control” and that 18-20 per cent of ventilators designated for use in coronavirus cases are being utilised currently.

Dr Mirza said in large hospitals in major cities, it was often found that there was a lack of beds or ventilators and such things start getting reported on social media and cause panic. He assured the public that a sufficient number of beds and ventilators are available and the situation is being “closely monitored” by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

“We have developed a system under which at any given time we can see what the situation in any hospital is — how many beds are available, how many beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients, how many beds there are in ICUs (intensive care units) and how many are under use. Similarly, the number of ventilators under use and available,” said Dr Mirza.

State Media reported Dr Mirza as urging people not to let their guard down against coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths could increase in the country in coming days. Dr Mirza lamented that people could not grasp the situation regarding lockdown.

He also issued new guidelines on the handling of corpses of people who die of coronavirus. “There has been no evidence so far of transmission of coronavirus from a body,” he said.