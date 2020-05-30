T20 World Cup: ICC unhappy over leakage of email to Indian media

ISLAMABAD: As Cricket Australia (CA) has requested the International Cricket Council to postpone the T20 World Cup till 2021, the game’s governing body has expressed its displeasure against the Indian lobby for leaking details to its media before the May 28 meeting of the ICC Board.

CA Chairman Earl Eddings’ letter to the ICC Financial Committee was leaked to the Indian media, forcing the ICC to deferred discussion on possible postponement of the T20 World Cup till June 10.

‘The News’ reported in its April 24 issue that the T20 World Cup might be postponed till 2021 because of the opposition of majority of the countries against holding the tournament in October because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In last month’s ICC meeting, representatives of about eight of the 12 countries were of the opinion that managing around 500 players, officials and support staff of 16 teams would pose a serious challenge for the hosts and players’ well-being would be at risk.

The ICC Board on Thursday never discussed the T20 World Cup’s postponement rather the members expressed their serious concerns over the leakage of important documents to India’s media. Majority of the members now believe that there is a presence of a strong Indian lobby in the ICC. They expressed the fear that discussions on sensitive subjects have become a risky affair.

“A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance,” the ICC said in a statement. “There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s ethics officer and supported by global experts. The board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020.”

‘Times of India’ had reported a day before the ICC meeting that CA chairman is more interested in delaying the event for a year. It quoted CA chairman’s email written to the Financial Committee. The email from the CA chairman was in response to ICC inquiry as which dates will be most suited to Australia for hosting the T20 World Cup in 2021.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani heads the ICC Financial Committee. Its other members include Indra Nooyi (independent director), Amitabh Choudhury (BCCI acting secretary), Chris Nenzani (CSA president), Imran Khawaja (ICC vice-chairman), Earl Eddings (CA chairman) and Colin Graves (ECB chairman). ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar and ICC Chief Executive Officer Manu Sawhney are ex-officio members.

Reports that an ICC Financial Committee member has leaked the secret email to India’s media must have also put the PCB chairman in an awkward position. He will definitely be among those looking for a thorough probe into the issue. The T20 World Cup’s postponement will also leave a window of hope for the cash-rich Indian Premier League to go ahead with its plan of holding the tournament in October-November.