B samples of 2 Pak athletes to be tested

ISLAMABAD: Two of the Pakistani athletes, who expressed their interest in testing of ‘B’ samples, have been allowed to deposit the required amount with the laboratory in Qatar where their backup material is protected.

A well-placed source within the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has told ‘The News’ that two gold medallists Mehboob Ali (400m hurdles) and Mohammad Naeem (110m hurdles) have expressed their desire for testing of ‘B’ samples while 100m bronze medallist Samiullah has accepted charges of using performance-enhancing drugs.

“The NOC in Nepal has intimated that they have communicated to the concerned laboratory for testing of ‘B’ sample of the two athletes after receiving the prescribed amount. The ‘B’ samples are with the laboratory which has already declared that three of the Pakistan athletes have been tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs,” the source, when contacted, said.

The concerned WADA representatives collected both A and B samples of these athletes during the South Asian Games in December 2019. So it is highly unlikely that ‘B’ sample taken at the same time would produce any different results to that of first one. However, the two athletes have decided to opt for testing of ‘B’ sample.

Pakistan has already lost six of the athletics medals because of athletes’ positive tests, leaving the future of athletics in the country in a grave danger. These include two gold and four bronze medallists. After deduction of six, Pakistan’s medal tally has gone down to seven — one less than minnows Nepal.