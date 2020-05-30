Toshakhana case: Nawaz’ arrest warrant issued

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad, on Friday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.



Accountability Court judge Asghar Ali conducted the hearing. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed appeared before the court, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif skipped the appearance.

At this, the judge expressed serious concerns and directed the officials concerned to produce all other accused, including Asif Ali Zardari. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel told the court that an exemption plea from the court appearance would be filed, as his client is critically ill and hospitalised, therefore, he should be given exemption from the court appearance, he added.

The court approved the plea and directed former president Asif Ali Zardari to appear on next hearing in the reference.

A prosecutor told the court that there was no representation of Nawaz Sharif. At this, the court issued arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London for treatment of his platelets and other health issues.

The court adjourned further hearing until June 11. In Toshakhana reference, NAB alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yusuf Raza Gilani, who was prime minter at that time, through illegal way.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari had paid only 15 percent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts. He also received cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president and used them himself instead of depositing them in the treasury.

According to NAB, Abdul Ghani Majeed paid for the vehicles through fake accounts whereas Anwar Majeed made more than Rs20 million illegal transactions using Ansari Sugar Mills accounts.

NAB prosecutor said that Nawaz Sharif was not holding any public office in 2008 but was given a vehicle without any justification. According to NAB, the former leaders have been charged with corruption under sub-sections 2, 4, 7 and 12 of Section 9 (A) of the NAB Ordinance.

According to Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to head of the state remain the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything.