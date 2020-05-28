Contractors flay delay in bills clearance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The Government Contractors Association (GCA) on Wednesday accused the district account officer (DAO), Chitral, of corrupt practices and demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and accountant general to transfer him. Talking to reporters, the contractors association chairman Mughalbaz Khan and president Noor Ahmad Khan said that the DAO was not clearing bills of contractors without greasing his palm.