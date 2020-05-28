Mukesh Ambani ranked second-richest sports team owner in the world

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the world second richest sports team owner. Last year, Ambani topped Forbes’ The World’s Richest Sports Team Owners 2019 list. This year, however, Ambani is ranked at number two following behind Former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, foreign media reported.

When this list was compiled, Ambani net worth was $36.8 billion. However, since then his net worth has gone up to $52.5 billion. Steve Ballmer’s net worth at the time of list compilation was $52.7 billion. Since then, it has surged $65.4 billion, according to Forbes real-time net worth data.

There are 60 billionaire controlling owners of teams in major sports leagues around the world who own a total of 80 teams and are collectively worth $379 billion.

While compiling the list, Forbes noted that Ambani’s fortune plummeted $13 billion, to $36.8 billion, as RIL shares sunk over energy demand concerns during a global recession.

Because of this plummet in his net worth, he was dethroned by Ballment as the world’s richest sports team owner. Ambani owns cricket’s Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. He bought the team for over $100 million in 2008 through a RIL subsidiary.

Ballmer was ranked number one this year as his wealth surged by $11.5 billion. While many global stock market indexes were down at least 20%, software giant Microsoft rose 30% in 12 months till March 31, 2020. Microsoft’s gains, fueled by strong cloud computing results, added billions to Ballmer’s net worth making the world’s richest sports team owner. Ballmer purchased the basketball team for about $2 billion after he retired from Microsoft.

François Pinault, chairman of luxury group Kering, which owns fashion brands Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci, is ranked third on the list. Pinault owns Stade Rennais FC team. Pinault and his family gave $109 million to the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral following the April 2019 fire.

Red Bull energy drink company founder Dietrich Mateschitz followed at number four spot. He owns Formula One team Red Bull Racing and MLS club New York Red Bulls. Mateschitz cofounded the ubiquitous energy drink in 1987 with Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya.

Before Red Bull, he was a marketing executive for German consumer products company Blendax which is known for shampoos.