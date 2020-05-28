Rs5 to 10 a litre cut in petrol price likely

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of coronavirus situation, the price of petrol is likely to be reduced by Rs5 to Rs10 per litre. According to details, in a move to provide relief to the people, the government has decided to slash the price of petrol by Rs5 to Rs10 a litre and of diesel by Rs2 per litre. Reportedly, the decision has been taken amid plummeting oil prices on the international market. Previously, the federal government approved up to Rs30 cut in petroleum princes for May.