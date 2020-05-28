MIANWALI: Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha was briefed on the steps taken for achieving wheat procurement target, coronavirus situation and anti-locust operation. A review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha was held at DC office here on Wednesday which was attended by ADCR Arjumand Zia, Assailant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba, Health CEO Dr Pervez Iqbal, MS Dr Muhammad Khan, DD Agriculture Muhammad Nawaz DFC Muhammad Toufeeq and others. The meeting was told that safety measures and SOPs regarding coronavirus were being implemented at every level of the district while it was stressed to have more precautionary steps avoiding the epidemic disease during smart lockdown.