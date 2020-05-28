close
Thu May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020

Shibli hails UNSG's stance to eliminate Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday welcomed the UN Secretary General declaration of elimination of the ‘Islamophobia’ as a top priority. He tweeted, “It is welcomed and is a victory of our stance. To associate the coronavirus with the Muslims is a reflection of the BJP's mindset and is based on hatred against them. In India, the extreme attitude against the Muslims is a blatant trampling of human rights.”

