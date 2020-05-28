‘Stored wheat to be recovered at any cost’

MIANWALI: Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha has said that under anti-hoarding ordinance 2020, stored wheat will be recovered at any cost.

He warned that such elements for shifting the hoarded at the wheat procurement centres voluntarily otherwise district administration would trace the stored wheat. The DC expressed the views while addressing a meeting regarding wheat procurement drive attended by commissioner agents and mill owners here. The DC said that trade was prophetic profession but hoarding the agricultural commodities like wheat was not permissible. The mill owners, commission agents and traders promised to shift the wheat at wheat procurement centres within three days. DFC Muhammad Toufeeq told that gunny bags were starting reaching procurement centres and the set target would be achieved soon.