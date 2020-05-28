Man dies in road accident

NANKANA SAHIB: A man died in a road accident here near Burala on Nankana-Shahkot Road on Wednesday. Allah Yar, 45, was moving on his bicycle when a car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

OBITUARY: Secretary general of Press Club Nankana Muhammad Asif Bhatti’s elder brother Muhammad Mushtaq Bhatti passed away on Wednesday. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard. A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral.