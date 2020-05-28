close
Thu May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020

Crackdown on sellers of chicken meat

MULTAN: The district government launched a crackdown on chicken sellers involved in selling chicken meat at higher rates.The district authorities imposed fine to the tune of 30,000 on owners of poultry shops in Gulghast Colony, Zakariya Town, MDA Chowk, Bawa Safra, Ali Chowk and New Multan areas on Wednesday. Price magistrates checked chicken meat rates and took action against the rates violators. According to an official statement, sale of chicken meat exceeding from Rs 260 per kilogram is illegal.

