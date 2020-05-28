Atta price likely to increase from today

LAHORE: The price of wheat flour is likely to increase from today as mill owners and officials of the Food Department are scheduled to discuss possible revision of atta rates. According to Haji Yousuf, president of Lahore Ata Dealers Association, it is highly likely that the retail price of 20kg flour bag can surge to Rs 850 or even greater than this level. He was of the view that wheat prices in the open market range between Rs 1,550 and Rs 1600 per 40kg. In line with the price trend of wheat, flour rates are bound to increase, he observed.