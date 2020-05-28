Lesco to start loadshedding from today

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has decided to start loadshedding from today (Thursday) as mercury continues to rise. There has been increase in power demand from 2,400 MW to 3,400 MW in about a month with rise in mercury. According to revised load management schedule, feeders having 20 percent distribution losses will be exempted from outages while three hours a day power suspension will be subjected to consumers living in feeders having 30 percent losses. On the other hand, electricity outages spanning over five hours will be observed in feeders having 40 percent losses.