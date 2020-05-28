close
Thu May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020

Amjad Sabri's mother passes away

National

May 28, 2020

KARACHI: Renowned qawwal Amjad Sabri's mother passed away after a prolonged illness in Karachi, his son Talha Sabri has confirmed.

According to Talha, his mother had been ill for some time and had passed away on Wednesday. She will be laid to rest after her son Sarwat Qadri and daughter return home from abroad.

