Shibli hails UNSG’s stance to eliminate Islamophobiaa

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday welcomed the UN Secretary General declaration of elimination of the ‘Islamophobia’ as a top priority.

He tweeted, “It is welcomed and is a victory of our stance. To associate the coronavirus with the Muslims is a reflection of the BJP's mindset and is based on hatred against them. In India, the extreme attitude against the Muslims is a blatant trampling of human rights.”