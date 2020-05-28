Shibli hails UNSG’s stance to eliminate Islamophobiaa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday welcomed the UN Secretary General declaration of elimination of the ‘Islamophobia’ as a top priority.
He tweeted, “It is welcomed and is a victory of our stance. To associate the coronavirus with the Muslims is a reflection of the BJP's mindset and is based on hatred against them. In India, the extreme attitude against the Muslims is a blatant trampling of human rights.”