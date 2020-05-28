Imran spends Eid holidays in his homeland

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the Sharifs never spent Eid holidays among the masses in Pakistan during their long years in power except for the year 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was behind the bars to face corruption charges.

Reacting to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s video statement on Wednesday, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true son of soil who preferred to spend his official holidays in his homeland and is managing matters of the state with due diligence.

"Rejecting baseless propaganda against the government by PML-N spokesperson, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said Marriyum Aurangzeb must not forget that her corruption-ridden Quaid Nawaz Sharif was living in London with the ‘Absconder Medal’ while Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was hiding in his own drawing room to avoid accountability.