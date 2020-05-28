Moscow to ease lockdown from Monday as pandemic stabilises

MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday announced an easing of the Russian capital´s lockdown starting June 1 after the Kremlin said the coronavirus pandemic had passed its peak in the country.

"Today we can already talk about the next steps out of the crisis situation," Sobyanin told President Vladimir Putin during a televised video conference. "I propose from June 1 to reopen not only food retail but all non-food retail."

The mayor also called for the reopening of retail services where there is minimal contact with the customer, listing dry cleaners, laundry services and repair workshops. Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30, with residents only allowed to leave their homes for brief trips to a shop, to walk dogs or travel to essential jobs with a permit. The Russian captial emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country with around half the total of more than 370,000 cases.

The mayor said that lifting some restrictions was justified because of an improvement in the situation since May 12, when around half a million labourers were allowed to return to work in the construction and industry sectors.

The number of hospitalisations in Moscow has fallen 40 percent since then, he said. "We acted proactively and didn´t waste time," Putin said of anti-virus measures taken in Moscow. Sobyanin also proposed allowing residents of the capital to take walks under some limitations, expanding rules that have kept Muscovites within a 100-metre radius of their home.

Sobyanin proposed as a test measure allowing people to go on walks according to a staggered schedule based on their home addresses. He described the decision as "very difficult," because he feared allowing unrestricted walks would mean "there will be about as many out as at a May 1 rally," referring to a Soviet holiday celebrating workers.