Dutch close down abattoir over virus fears

THE HAGUE: Dutch authorities Wednesday closed down an abattoir in the centre of the country saying the company broke anti-coronavirus guidelines after a string of infections. Police and fire department vehicles blocked off the entrance to the Vion meat company in Appeldoorn after police said rules regarding the transport of employees had not been observed. “There were too many people, sitting too close to each other in small buses” transporting them to work, the North and East Gelderland Safety Region Authority said. As a result, the order was given “to close down the premises”, it said in a statement.