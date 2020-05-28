Rouhani urges Iran MPs to cooperate as parliament opens

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranian lawmakers to “cooperate” with his government in a speech on Wednesday during the inaugural session of the new parliament following a February election swept by conservatives.

The parliament, a legislative chamber that shapes debate in Iran, had been closed for six weeks until April 7 as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iran has been hit by the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the virus. Its toll stands at more than 7,500 dead and nearly 140,000 infected. “I hope that in the year that remains for this government we will be able to cooperate and work together,” Rouhani said in the address before the newly formed parliament, or Majles. Iran held a legislative election on February 21 and is scheduled to hold a presidential poll in around 12 months. The 11th legislature since the Islamic revolution of 1979 opened as the country’s economy gradually returns to normal from the virus outbreak. In a sign that the fight against the virus is still far from over, however, a seat was left vacant between each deputy.

But many of the elected representatives wore no masks. Rouhani, who is in the final year of his second and final term, called on MPs, collectively and individually, to place the “national interest above special interests”, “party interests” or “constituency interests”. The moderate president defended the performance of his government, which has faced criticism from its conservative and ultra-conservative opponents who now form a majority in the parliament.