Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen Sunday: official

JERUSALEM: The Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem will reopen Sunday after a two-month closure due to the novel coronavirus, a senior official said Wednesday.

“All the doors of the Al-Aqsa mosque (compound) will be opened at dawn on Sunday,” Omar al-Kiswani, the mosque´s director, told AFP.

Details of the reopening have not yet been finalised, including whether the mosques on the site will be opened to worshippers or if the public will only be allowed into the courtyard where the faithful also pray. The compound, located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, closed its doors in March as part of measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.