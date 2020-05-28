Cop martyred, ringleader of dacoits killed in clash

KOHAT: A police head-constable was martyred while an alleged ringleader of dacoits was killed in an encounter in Lalmela area in Muhammadzai in the district on Wednesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police party besieged Lalmela area to apprehend the criminal, who were wanted to police in connection with crimes of heinous nature.

Upon seeing the police party, the dacoits opened fire on the police with automatic weapons. As a result, Head Constable Amjadullah sustained critical injuries. The injured official was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The criminals fled the scene after committing the crime.

However, a fresh contingent of police was sent to the area to search for the criminals.

Another encounter took place during the search operation in which the alleged ringleader of dacoits Yousaf, a resident of Muhammadzai area, was killed.

The police also recovered automatic weapons and cartridges from the slain dacoit.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for Head Constable Amjadullah was held at the Police Lines in Kohat.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman and DPO Karak Nowsheer Khan and other police and civil officers attended his Namaz-e-Janaza.

Later, his body was sent to his native town Dhodakhel in Karak for burial. The deceased was buried at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.