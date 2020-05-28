Govt mulling lockdown to put brakes on coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR: The constant violations of the lockdown have prompted the government to state that it would enforce strict lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases increased after Eidul Fitr.

The experts said that the number of Covid-19 cases have increased and would further increase within next few weeks.

The Covid-19 pandemic evoked an unprecedented response across the world. Countries like China introduced a strict lockdown in Wuhan. This was followed by similar measures by Italy and the UK.

Some countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden followed a nominal lockdown.

They fared much better than Italy and UK as their citizens behaved in a much more disciplined manner.

Pakistan had its first case reported on 26 February.

It enforced a country-wide lockdown on 1st April. Although, administration was somewhat successful in enforcing it in major cities, for rural areas it was almost life as usual.

It devastated the already fragile economy in Pakistan.

The government initiated Ehsaas Programme, which made cash payments to almost fifteen million individuals.

In addition, several trusts, NGOs and philanthropists also distributed food rations amongst the most needy.

Realising Pakistan cannot continue with a strict lockdown, it started to officially relax it from 09 May, although the number of cases had been steadily increasing.

This menace will plague the world for many more months, the experts said.

Now the lockdown has been relaxed in many developed countries, they will follow a policy of mass testing, tracking contacts using technology, enforcing social measures, working from home and financial assistance to businesses. India has announced financial support of US$280 billion, China US$01 trillion and USA US$03 trillion for its citizens. They have been able to reach a much higher proportion of their population.

The Government of Pakistan has repeatedly disclosed, it cannot sustain the financial burden of further lockdown.

It does not seem interested in massive testing and approving legislation to strictly enforce social distancing. It has failed to establish corona specific treatment hospitals, at least one in each provincial metropolis.

“This nation is not mature enough to behave in a civilised and responsible manner.

Are we a herd, waiting for herd immunity to develop? It is likely, it will have dire consequences for the more educated and more affluent. May Allah have mercy on us all,” was concluding remarks of a senior officer, saying the government has already warned to announce lockdown.

“Neither the lockdown is the solution nor can the government afford to provide cash assistance to the people like the developed countries.

So social distancing, wearing facemask and washing hands are the only ways to protect ourselves from the coronavirus at this stage,” he added.