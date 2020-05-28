Karak residents seek completion of road project

KARAK: The residents of Karak city have expressed annoyance over the long awaited construction of about four kilometres road from Jail Chowk to Karak city and said they suffered while traveling on the road as work on it has been stopped since long.

Social activists including Mehtab Gul Meenawal, Khursheed Khattak, Nasir Khan and others while talking to reporters regretted that the four kilometers long road had been under construction for the last five years. The social activists said that thousands of people who used the road on a daily basis were facing problems while traveling on it. They said that a small bridge on the road was also under construction and it could not be completed despite the passage of a long time. The activists added that a delegation of the local elders met with the officials of the department concerned who assured them that the work would soon resume work on the road project but to no avail.