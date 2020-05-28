Pakistan, OIC hail Guterres’ rejection of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on Wednesday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ rejection of anti-Muslim bigotry during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual meeting of OIC member states at the UN on Tuesday, Guterres had said countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia was his “top priority” and he “fully agrees” with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

He was responding to comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India and urged him to adopt a more focused and consistent system-wise approach to fully tackle the menace. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday tweeted that Guterres’ statement was a victory of Pakistan’s stance. The minister welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s pledge to root out Islamophobia.

He said attributing coronavirus to Muslims is a reflection of the BJP’s “extremist thinking and its myopic mindset”.

He said the extremist attitude towards Muslims in India is a violation of human rights.

The OIC-IPHRC said in a tweet: “(This) echoes his commitment to challenge and combat ethno-nationalism and all forms of intolerances which are rising in post-Covid scenario.”

The OIC-IPHRC reiterated that instances of Islamophobia were “violative” of human rights law, undermined multiculturalism and posed a threat to international peace and security.

The OIC’s expert body with advisory capacity supported “focused, consistent and system-wide collective OIC and the UN approaches to counter the Islamophobia”.

The OIC-IPHRC, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is one of the principal organs working independently in the area of human rights.