Over two dozen test positive for Covid-19 in KP hospital

Ag Agencies

ABBOTTABAD: Twenty-six healthcare workers in a public hospital in Abbottabad have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting calls from the Provincial Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to call for the hospital’s “immediate” closure.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, members of the Provincial Doctors Association demanded the immediate closure of the District Headquarters Hospital due to the spread of Covid-19 among its staff. They said the hospital should be opened after it is properly disinfected.

This comes as the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan jumped to 59,151 after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 1,441 new cases during the last 24 hours. The tally jumped by 699 at the time of this report, taking the total tally to 59,850.

Active cases in the country are 38,722, while the total recoveries are 19,897. Nationwide deaths are 1,231. Sindh leads in the number of infections with 24,206 cases, Punjab has 21,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,259, Balochistan 3,536, Islamabad 1,879, Gilgit-Baltistan 638, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 214.